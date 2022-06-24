Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $101.34

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEN. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,786,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after buying an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,082,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,142,000.

NYSE:DEN opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Denbury has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

