Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT at $89.60

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $9,803,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

