Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

LUV opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

