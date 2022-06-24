Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $162.00

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

