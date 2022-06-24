Head to Head Comparison: Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) vs. Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -32.74% N/A -53.63% Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Quantum-Si’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $13.01 million 1.37 -$3.63 million ($0.04) -5.00 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million ($3.64) -0.83

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

