Head-To-Head Survey: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) vs. Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 137.71%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Azure Power Global $208.30 million 3.21 -$57.30 million ($0.86) -16.08

Broadscale Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azure Power Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Azure Power Global -17.23% -1.14% -0.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Broadscale Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 45 utility scale projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,990 MWs. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

