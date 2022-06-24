Critical Contrast: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.8% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $231.47, indicating a potential upside of 58.40%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 75.80%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Baidu.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29% Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 2.58 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -19.54 Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.12 $49.65 million $0.16 46.75

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baidu beats Chindata Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

