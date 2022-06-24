Head-To-Head Analysis: Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) versus Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Wilmar International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $18.44 billion 1.30 $197.58 million ($0.18) -43.97 Wilmar International $65.79 billion 0.27 $1.89 billion N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Wilmar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 6 1 0 1.89 Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S -3.13% 0.88% 0.20% Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Wilmar International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Wilmar International (Get Rating)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services. As of December 31, 2021, Wilmar International Limited owned an oil palm plantation covering an area 230,480 hectares in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.