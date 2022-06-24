Head to Head Contrast: UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) & Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

This table compares Safe-T Group and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -118.41% -52.47% -41.33% UiPath -42.95% -18.47% -14.28%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 UiPath 2 4 12 0 2.56

Safe-T Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 747.46%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $35.21, indicating a potential upside of 67.51%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than UiPath.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and UiPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 1.40 -$13.13 million N/A N/A UiPath $892.25 million 12.83 -$525.59 million ($0.77) -27.30

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath.

Summary

UiPath beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.