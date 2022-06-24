Critical Analysis: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 36.26% 11.89% 1.25% Shore Bancshares 17.67% 6.53% 0.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.15 $43.53 million $3.82 9.01 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.53 $15.37 million $1.17 16.33

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American National Bankshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Shore Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

