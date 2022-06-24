Contrasting Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Koil Energy Solutions and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koil Energy Solutions 11.32% 20.12% 13.62% Weatherford International -11.04% -36.94% -4.35%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koil Energy Solutions and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koil Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.96%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Koil Energy Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Koil Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koil Energy Solutions and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koil Energy Solutions $17.23 million 0.48 $2.33 million $0.16 3.88 Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.43 -$450.00 million ($5.91) -3.78

Koil Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koil Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koil Energy Solutions beats Weatherford International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc., an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. The company also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, it offers loose steel tube flying lead and umbilical hardware products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, the company provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. It serves energy companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. The company was formerly known as Deep Down, Inc. and changed its name to Koil Energy Solutions Inc. in April 2022. Koil Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

