Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($66.76) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($60.02) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.07) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,584.62 ($43.91).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,970 ($24.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,839.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,436.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

