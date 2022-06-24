Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VRS opened at GBX 18.91 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market capitalization of £36.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. Versarien has a 12-month low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

