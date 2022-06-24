Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:VRS opened at GBX 18.91 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market capitalization of £36.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. Versarien has a 12-month low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47).
Versarien Company Profile (Get Rating)
