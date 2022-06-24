The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €105.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($110.53) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($107.37) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €59.90 ($63.05) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.94.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

