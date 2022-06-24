Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 82 ($1.00) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 72.56% from the stock’s current price.

TLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.77) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 75.78 ($0.93).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 47.52 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £683.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 64.64 ($0.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.