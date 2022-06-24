Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 105.04 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($2.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.05. The firm has a market cap of £101.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £79,393.60 ($97,248.41). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($24,519.97).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

