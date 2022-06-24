Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 105.04 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($2.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.05. The firm has a market cap of £101.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £79,393.60 ($97,248.41). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($24,519.97).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

