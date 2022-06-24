Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($78.95) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €46.16 ($48.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

