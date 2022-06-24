Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

