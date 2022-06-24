Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €16.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.50 ($17.37) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CA opened at €16.50 ($17.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.24. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($17.17) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($24.93).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.