Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €66.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €66.30 ($69.79) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($98.95) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €64.20 ($67.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €53.45 ($56.26) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($104.63).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

