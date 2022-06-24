Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.48. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

