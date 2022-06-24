Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.54.

MX opened at C$48.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$71.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Insiders acquired a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.