Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Archaea Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE LFG opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in Archaea Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.