National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

