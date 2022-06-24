Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Cut by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $21.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $21.67. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $21.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $70.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $21.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $26.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $96.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$855.00.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$624.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$678.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$643.43. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$493.00 and a 12 month high of C$716.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

