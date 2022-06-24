Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DALXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of DALXF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

