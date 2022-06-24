TD Securities Lowers Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$62.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDRBF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

