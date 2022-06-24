Berenberg Bank Lowers Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €86.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €86.00 ($90.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.57.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

