AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$26.50

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

