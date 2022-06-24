Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DETNF. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

