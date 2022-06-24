Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DETNF. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

