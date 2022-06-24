Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.68) to €19.40 ($20.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

