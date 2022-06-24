Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BKRIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.