Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $98.11

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

