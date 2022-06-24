NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $63.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

