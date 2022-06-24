NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $63.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.
NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NUVA stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.76.
In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.
NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
