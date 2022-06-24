Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $75.25

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE CPE opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,706 shares of company stock valued at $33,940,601. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

