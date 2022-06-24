Brokerages Set VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Target Price at $16.82

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

VNET Group stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $910.45 million, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.15.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.