Head to Head Comparison: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 183.46%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Netlist.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 0.89 -$3.18 million ($0.19) -6.68 Netlist $142.35 million 5.77 $4.83 million $0.01 355.36

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -14.56% -15.63% -9.57% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

