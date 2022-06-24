Head-To-Head Review: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A NIO -19.67% -24.99% -9.83%

This table compares Gogoro and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIO $5.67 billion 6.78 -$625.45 million ($0.74) -31.15

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 NIO 0 1 13 0 2.93

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.84%. NIO has a consensus price target of $43.72, indicating a potential upside of 89.65%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Gogoro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogoro beats NIO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogoro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

