Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Competitors 538 3273 3078 59 2.38

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -19.02% -16.55% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Competitors -10.48% 7.45% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 -$2.35 million -8.82 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Competitors $8.89 billion $484.23 million 16.54

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) rivals beat Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

