Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $82.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.