Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.02

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.02 and traded as low as C$32.81. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.10, with a volume of 4,218,981 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a current ratio of 99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.02.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4169484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

