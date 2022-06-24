Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $45.61

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

