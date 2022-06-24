Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $265.24

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.24.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Twilio stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
