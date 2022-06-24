Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $50.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.