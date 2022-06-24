Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.28. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 415,038 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

