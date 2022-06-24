Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $75.95

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.95.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ZG stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.48. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

