Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $75.95

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.95.
ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
ZG stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.48. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
