Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $61.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

