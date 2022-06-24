Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $735.57

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.57 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.40). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.01), with a volume of 442,820 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 735.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)
