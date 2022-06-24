Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.
About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)
