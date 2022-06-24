Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $48.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EBS opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

